Polar Capital Holdings Plc Sells 60,084 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Polar Capital Holdings Plc reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 20.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 60,084 shares during the quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $89,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Avion Wealth grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 75.8% in the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 109 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.45, for a total transaction of $47,489,249.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 98,424,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,150,222,216.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.13, for a total transaction of $1,652,520.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,575,865.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,776 shares of company stock worth $200,842,951. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE MA traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $414.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,307,520. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $336.43 and a 1 year high of $418.60. The stock has a market cap of $388.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $394.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.68 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Investors of record on Monday, October 9th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp cut their target price on Mastercard from $440.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Mastercard from $488.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Mastercard from $443.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on Mastercard in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.09.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

