Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY) Receives $5.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.40.

PSNY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Polestar Automotive Holding UK from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in a report on Friday, September 1st.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSNY. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Polestar Automotive Holding UK in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK by 67.4% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Polestar Automotive Holding UK during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 0.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PSNY opened at $2.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.22. Polestar Automotive Holding UK has a 52 week low of $1.98 and a 52 week high of $7.10.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK (NASDAQ:PSNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $685.25 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Polestar Automotive Holding UK will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC manufactures and sells premium electric vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden.

