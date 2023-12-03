PotCoin (POT) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $824.25

PotCoin (POT) traded up 44% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 3rd. One PotCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $266,122.06 and approximately $824.25 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 45.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $72.27 or 0.00183065 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00015641 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00009450 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000575 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000163 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002564 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (CRYPTO:POT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

PotCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

