Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $36.01

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$36.01 and traded as high as C$37.86. Power Co. of Canada shares last traded at C$37.73, with a volume of 2,809,731 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POW. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Desjardins upgraded Power Co. of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Power Co. of Canada presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$39.78.

Power Co. of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$35.01 and a 200 day moving average of C$36.02. The company has a current ratio of 40.93, a quick ratio of 107.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.89. The firm has a market cap of C$22.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.52. The business had revenue of C$4.66 billion for the quarter. Power Co. of Canada had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 3.29%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Power Co. of Canada will post 4.3901293 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.33%.

Power Corporation of Canada, an international management and holding company, offers financial services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; fund and asset management; reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; fund products; and protection and wealth management services.

