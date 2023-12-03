PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Position Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,620 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 51.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,991 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 14.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 23,667 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth about $619,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,645,019,000 after acquiring an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in PPG Industries by 7.1% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 19,480 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG opened at $143.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.24. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.32 and a 1-year high of $152.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $130.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.18.

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.64 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 23.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 43.55%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PPG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $154.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Barclays raised shares of PPG Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $172.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

