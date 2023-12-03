PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Position Decreased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 6.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PPL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of PPL by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 350,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,428 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in PPL by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,292,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,480,000 after purchasing an additional 50,658 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in PPL by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 341,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,779,000 after buying an additional 29,496 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in PPL by 1.2% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 409,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,697,000 after buying an additional 4,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in PPL by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,764 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PPL from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Citigroup started coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.13.

PPL Price Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $26.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.86, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $22.20 and a twelve month high of $31.74.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. PPL had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 9.53%. As a group, research analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.49%.

PPL Company Profile

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.5 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Featured Stories

