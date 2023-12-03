Prelude Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 63.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207,832 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Select Water Solutions worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 37.5% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 233,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 63,809 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 137.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 54,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 31,781 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 317.7% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 708,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,735,000 after buying an additional 538,571 shares during the period. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 31.7% during the first quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 134,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $934,000 after buying an additional 32,297 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 26.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 4,836 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Brian Szymanski sold 13,000 shares of Select Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.32, for a total value of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 89,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Select Water Solutions from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th.

Select Water Solutions Stock Performance

WTTR opened at $7.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $890.24 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 1.87. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $5.51 and a one year high of $9.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.87.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $389.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.59 million. Select Water Solutions had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 6.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Select Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 7th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Select Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 6th. Select Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 45.28%.

Select Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Select Water Solutions, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

