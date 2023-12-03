Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $892,000 Holdings in Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO)

Prelude Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Free Report) by 41.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,204 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Adecoagro worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AGRO. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in Adecoagro by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 5,981,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,393,000 after purchasing an additional 150,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 2.1% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,364,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,214,000 after acquiring an additional 110,027 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Adecoagro by 4.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,917,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after acquiring an additional 116,958 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Adecoagro by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 1,869,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,500,000 after acquiring an additional 223,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Adecoagro in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,015,000. 43.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Adecoagro stock opened at $11.20 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.08. Adecoagro S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.95 and a 1 year high of $11.98.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. This is an increase from Adecoagro’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.16. Adecoagro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.09%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Adecoagro from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Adecoagro from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Bank of America raised shares of Adecoagro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Adecoagro from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. The company mainly operates through three segments: Farming; Sugar, Ethanol and Energy; and Land Transformation. It engages in farming crops, rice and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities.

