Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $942,000 Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,550 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $942,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 125.5% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 836.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at A-Mark Precious Metals

In related news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $2,074,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Beverley Lepine sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $34,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,351.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Brian Aquilino sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $2,074,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:AMRK opened at $29.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a market cap of $691.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.07. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $42.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.61.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 31.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com downgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on A-Mark Precious Metals from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 25th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

