Prelude Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)

Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 46,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Harrow Health worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in shares of Harrow Health during the 1st quarter valued at $247,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Harrow Health in the second quarter valued at $731,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Harrow Health by 33.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 46,287 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $3,484,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Harrow Health during the second quarter worth about $238,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Mark L. Baum acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $60,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,022,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,406,213.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Harrow Health news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 14,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $205,349.05. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,614,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,945,349.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark L. Baum purchased 7,500 shares of Harrow Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $60,825.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,022,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,406,213.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their target price on Harrow Health from $33.70 to $34.40 in a report on Thursday, August 10th.

Harrow Health Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HROW opened at $9.31 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 5.80. Harrow Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.60 and a twelve month high of $28.25.

Harrow Health (NASDAQ:HROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.12). Harrow Health had a negative net margin of 12.44% and a negative return on equity of 6.55%. The company had revenue of $34.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.58 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Harrow Health, Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Harrow Health Company Profile

Harrow Health, Inc operates as an ophthalmic-focused healthcare company. The company owns ImprimisRx, an ophthalmology outsourcing and pharmaceutical compounding business. The company also holds equity interests in Surface Ophthalmics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for ocular surface diseases; Melt Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company that focused on the development and commercialization of proprietary non-intravenous, sedation, and anesthesia therapeutics for human medical procedures in hospital, outpatient, and in-office settings; and Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company that engages in developing and commercializing drug products.

