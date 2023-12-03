Prelude Capital Management LLC Invests $918,000 in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INGR. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ingredion by 3,260.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of Ingredion by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 84.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP David Eric Seip purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $98.50 per share, with a total value of $295,500.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,776,447.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:INGR opened at $104.57 on Friday. Ingredion Incorporated has a one year low of $89.54 and a one year high of $113.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.52.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 18.48%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on INGR. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ingredion in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Ingredion in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Ingredion in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

