Prosight Management LP Makes New Investment in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL)

Prosight Management LP bought a new stake in agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in agilon health by 41.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in agilon health by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 32,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in agilon health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 82,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of agilon health by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 23,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its holdings in shares of agilon health by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 42,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares in the last quarter.

agilon health Price Performance

Shares of agilon health stock traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 4,520,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,417,391. agilon health, inc. has a 1-year low of $10.41 and a 1-year high of $29.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. agilon health had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 2.11%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that agilon health, inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AGL. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of agilon health from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered agilon health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on agilon health from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of agilon health from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,265.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Benjamin Shaker sold 18,750 shares of agilon health stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total transaction of $338,437.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 79,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,435,751.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Schwaneke purchased 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $250,206.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $358,265.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

agilon health Company Profile

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it served approximately 269,500 medicare advantage members and 89,000 Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries. The company was formerly known as Agilon Health Topco, Inc and changed its name to agilon health, inc.

