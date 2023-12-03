Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Acquired by Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC

Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC boosted its position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

Prudential Financial Stock Performance

Prudential Financial stock opened at $97.74 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.63. The company has a market cap of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.37 and a fifty-two week high of $107.85.

Prudential Financial Dividend Announcement

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.28. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 322.58%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prudential Financial

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 8,281 shares of Prudential Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.49, for a total value of $782,471.69. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,381,538.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PRU

Prudential Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.