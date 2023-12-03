QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,990,000 shares, a growth of 26.5% from the October 31st total of 14,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 8,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $129.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.85.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 102.5% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 241 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 150.0% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 250 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 1,830.8% during the second quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 251 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.10% of the company’s stock.
QUALCOMM stock traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $129.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,866,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,615,078. The firm has a market cap of $144.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $116.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. QUALCOMM has a twelve month low of $101.47 and a twelve month high of $139.94.
QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The wireless technology company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.55 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 37.85%. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM will post 7.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.84%.
QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.
