QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Short Interest Update

QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,370,000 shares, an increase of 19.9% from the October 31st total of 2,810,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 530,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.4 days.
QuidelOrtho Stock Performance
QDEL traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $69.22. 659,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,968. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a PE ratio of 364.33 and a beta of 0.37. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $57.54 and a twelve month high of $102.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.90 million. QuidelOrtho had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 6.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that QuidelOrtho will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
QDEL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of QuidelOrtho from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of QuidelOrtho from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.60.
QuidelOrtho Company Profile
QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.
