Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, December 1st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 0.0591 per share on Wednesday, December 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This is a boost from Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.05.

Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

RTAI stock opened at $20.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (BATS:RTAI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.18% of Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

About Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF

The Rareview Tax Advantaged Income ETF (RTAI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively selects US municipal bond closed-end funds (CEFs), seeking to provide current income. RTAI was launched on Oct 21, 2020 and is managed by Rareview Funds.

