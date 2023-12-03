RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,880 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.06% of RB Global worth $6,170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in RB Global by 134.7% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in RB Global during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in RB Global by 33.9% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in RB Global by 41.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RB Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. 90.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RBA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RB Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

RB Global Trading Up 4.4 %

Shares of RBA stock opened at $66.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a PE ratio of 79.17, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $939.92 million. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RB Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.57%.

Insider Transactions at RB Global

In other RB Global news, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Baron Concors sold 6,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total value of $442,748.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,492.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

About RB Global

(Free Report)

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

Further Reading

