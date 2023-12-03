RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC) Upgraded to Buy by Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $280.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $230.00.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $286.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $275.00 to $271.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RBC Bearings has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.17.

NYSE RBC opened at $264.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $233.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.36. RBC Bearings has a twelve month low of $195.18 and a twelve month high of $264.96. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $385.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.18 million. On average, research analysts predict that RBC Bearings will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total value of $203,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,489,010. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 800 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.50, for a total transaction of $203,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,489,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 300 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.90, for a total value of $76,770.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,756 shares in the company, valued at $705,260.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,867 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,153 in the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 16.1% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in RBC Bearings by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RBC Bearings by 53.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 5,159 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,145,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,937,000 after buying an additional 33,956 shares during the last quarter.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

