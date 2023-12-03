RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Noble Financial decreased their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of RCI Hospitality from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of RCI Hospitality from $126.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th.

Shares of RICK stock opened at $60.56 on Wednesday. RCI Hospitality has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The company has a market capitalization of $570.48 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

In other news, major shareholder Adw Capital Management, Llc sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.11, for a total value of $480,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 941,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,563,510. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RICK. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in RCI Hospitality during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in RCI Hospitality by 112.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 528 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.76% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

