Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) Short Interest Up 23.7% in November

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 101,300 shares, an increase of 23.7% from the October 31st total of 81,900 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of RDI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.85. 40,243 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,103. Reading International has a twelve month low of $1.71 and a twelve month high of $3.72. The stock has a market cap of $41.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.94.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International in a research report on Saturday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

In related news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 2,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.20, for a total transaction of $41,793.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,967 shares of company stock worth $80,135. Insiders own 23.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 89.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 608,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 287,907 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 4.1% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 231,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Reading International by 17.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reading International in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 47.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

