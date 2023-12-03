Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Redrow plc (OTCMKTS:RDWWF – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Redrow in a report on Monday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of RDWWF stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. Redrow has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $6.15.

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquires, develops, and resells land; develops and sells residential housing properties; and business park maintenance services. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

