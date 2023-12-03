Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $196,000 in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,050 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,388,000 after purchasing an additional 58,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,067,621 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $18,897,000 after purchasing an additional 246,877 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Star Bulk Carriers by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 72,144 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 18,420 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 52,830 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 135,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SBLK. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Star Bulk Carriers in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Star Bulk Carriers Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of SBLK opened at $21.90 on Friday. Star Bulk Carriers Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.57 and a 12 month high of $25.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.26 and its 200-day moving average is $18.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Star Bulk Carriers Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.02%. Star Bulk Carriers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Star Bulk Carriers Company Profile

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including iron ores, minerals and grains, bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of December 31, 2022, it had a fleet of 128 dry bulk vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

