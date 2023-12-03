Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $240,000 in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,414 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 2.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 10,970 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.0% during the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,800 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 13.3% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 0.5% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 78,936 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of InMode by 1.7% during the second quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INMD. TheStreet lowered shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (down from $55.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:INMD opened at $24.54 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a one year low of $18.57 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.92.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

