Regal Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 482 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 82 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Stock Up 1.2 %

TYL opened at $413.73 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $301.69 and a one year high of $426.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $394.27 and its 200-day moving average is $394.40. The company has a market capitalization of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.47 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.32, for a total transaction of $189,660.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,812.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,334 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Featured Stories

