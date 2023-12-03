Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes $214,000 Position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $1,431,788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,910,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,078,118,000 after acquiring an additional 185,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,044,141,000 after acquiring an additional 155,683 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 1st quarter worth about $418,715,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,143,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,069,000 after purchasing an additional 619,008 shares during the period. 81.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $262.00 to $266.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $237.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Argus raised their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $232.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.77.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. stock opened at $248.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.54 billion, a PE ratio of 47.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.69. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $174.45 and a twelve month high of $254.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $238.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 18.46%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, CFO Douglas K. Howell sold 11,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.22, for a total value of $2,917,196.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 117,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,157,621.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 1,171 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.05, for a total transaction of $276,414.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,023 shares in the company, valued at $477,529.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,838 shares of company stock valued at $16,846,022 in the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party property/casualty claims settlement and administration services to businesses and organizations worldwide. It operates in Brokerage and Risk Management segments. The Brokerage segment offers retail and wholesale insurance and reinsurance brokerage services; assists retail brokers and other non-affiliated brokers in the placement of specialized and hard-to-place insurance; and acts as a brokerage wholesaler, managing general agent, and managing general underwriter for distributing specialized insurance coverages to underwriting enterprises.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.