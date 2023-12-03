Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Shares in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 680,386 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,082,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHEL. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shell during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Shell during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Shell during the first quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Shell by 50.5% in the second quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. 9.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SHEL opened at $65.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.72. The company has a market capitalization of $217.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Shell plc has a 52 week low of $52.47 and a 52 week high of $68.74.

Shell Dividend Announcement

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. Shell’s payout ratio is 31.40%.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,520.25.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

