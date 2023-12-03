Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 247,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 527,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.18% of Genuine Parts worth $41,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Genuine Parts in the 1st quarter worth about $60,850,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 99,476.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,768,474 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $299,279,000 after buying an additional 1,766,698 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,384,000. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Genuine Parts during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

NYSE:GPC opened at $134.70 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $137.79 and a 200 day moving average of $150.61. The company has a market capitalization of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Genuine Parts’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

