Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,393,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 37,796 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.78% of Alcoa worth $47,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 2.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $788,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Alcoa by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 90,102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,097,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Alcoa by 29.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Price Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $27.74 on Friday. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $23.07 and a twelve month high of $57.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.46.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Alcoa had a negative net margin of 8.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.73%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Alcoa Co. will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 30th. Alcoa’s payout ratio is -8.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on AA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Alcoa from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. B. Riley Financial cut their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $34.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Alcoa from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Alcoa from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.59.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Alcoa

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.