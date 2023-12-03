Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) Short Interest Update

Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,160,000 shares, a growth of 24.1% from the October 31st total of 1,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 311,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.9 days. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 931,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,657,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 931,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $4,657,780.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,155,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,778,695. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il bought 783,709 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $2,821,352.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,662,402 shares in the company, valued at $16,784,647.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 28.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Repare Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Venture Management LLC acquired a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $28,002,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Repare Therapeutics by 1,913.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 260,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 247,926 shares during the period. Sio Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,249,000. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,997,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,500,000 after acquiring an additional 197,813 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 468,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 197,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.09% of the company’s stock.

Repare Therapeutics Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ RPTX traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.32. The stock had a trading volume of 167,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 483,847. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Repare Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.82.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 million. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 38.60% and a negative net margin of 173.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on RPTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on RPTX

About Repare Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. It uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform, to discover, validate, and build a pipeline of SL-based therapeutics that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.