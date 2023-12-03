Ribbon Finance (RBN) Trading 20.5% Higher This Week

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 3rd. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00000822 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded 20.5% higher against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a total market cap of $109.76 million and $1.72 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:



Ribbon Finance launched on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. The official website for Ribbon Finance is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ribbon Finance is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Ribbon Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a DeFi protocol that offers access to structured crypto products such as options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio’s risk-return profile. RBN is the governance token of Ribbon Finance, used to steward the development of the protocol, align incentives between stakeholders, and unite all Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ribbon Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

