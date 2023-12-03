Ripio Credit Network One Day Volume Reaches $24,132.19 (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 3rd. During the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $870,555.05 and approximately $24,132.19 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006122 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00016581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,418.65 or 0.99957618 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00010794 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00008268 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003855 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Token Profile

Ripio Credit Network (CRYPTO:RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00147064 USD and is up 4.10 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $30,628.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ripio Credit Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.