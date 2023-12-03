RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of RLJ Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.80.

RLJ Lodging Trust stock opened at $10.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.59. RLJ Lodging Trust has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $12.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day moving average is $10.07.

In related news, Director Nathaniel A. Davis sold 39,594 shares of RLJ Lodging Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total transaction of $390,792.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $428,585.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RLJ. HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in RLJ Lodging Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,818,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,938,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in RLJ Lodging Trust by 232.1% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,706,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,538 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,324,000. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new stake in RLJ Lodging Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,258,000. 93.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RLJ Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns primarily premium-branded, high-margin, focused-service and compact full-service hotels. The Company's portfolio currently consists of 96 hotels with approximately 21,200 rooms, located in 23 states and the District of Columbia and an ownership interest in one unconsolidated hotel with 171 rooms.

