Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Stake Raised by Natixis

Natixis boosted its holdings in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,169 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Robert Half were worth $1,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHI. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Robert Half in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Robert Half by 964.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RHI. StockNews.com raised Robert Half from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 15th. UBS Group began coverage on Robert Half in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.63.

Robert Half Price Performance

NYSE:RHI opened at $83.37 on Friday. Robert Half Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.65 and a fifty-two week high of $89.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.96. The stock has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. Robert Half had a return on equity of 29.60% and a net margin of 7.09%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Robert Half Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Robert Half’s payout ratio is 43.54%.

Robert Half Profile

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

