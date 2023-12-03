Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,646 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $21,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Roper Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in Roper Technologies by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on ROP shares. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on Roper Technologies from $475.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $575.00 target price on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $529.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total value of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,310,613.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.13, for a total value of $234,772.27. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,317 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,411.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,829 shares of company stock valued at $914,671 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ROP stock opened at $540.58 on Friday. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $416.77 and a 1-year high of $540.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $502.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $487.04.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 48.77%. Roper Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 8th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 9.99%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Featured Stories

