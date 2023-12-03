Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 369,077 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 13,558 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $41,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROST. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Ross Stores by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,193,866 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,049,248,000 after purchasing an additional 507,572 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its position in Ross Stores by 19.4% in the second quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 2,336 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Ross Stores by 63.5% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 34,609 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 13,440 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Ross Stores by 0.3% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 382,984 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $42,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares during the period. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,560,663 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $174,997,000 after purchasing an additional 146,194 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 20,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $2,318,285.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,978,974.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on ROST shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ross Stores from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ross Stores from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded Ross Stores from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.70.

Ross Stores Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $132.14 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Ross Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The apparel retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.84 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 38.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.53%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

