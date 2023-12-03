Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR) Cut to Market Perform at William Blair

William Blair cut shares of Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rover Group from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Rover Group has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.38.

Rover Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.15. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.98. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.38 and a one year high of $11.10.

Rover Group (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.23 million. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Rover Group will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $1,097,370.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rover Group news, major shareholder Group Next L.P. Foundry sold 170,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total value of $1,097,370.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,780,175 shares in the company, valued at $82,432,128.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 34,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.10, for a total transaction of $242,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,977,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,237,197. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,713 shares of company stock worth $4,948,087 over the last quarter. 36.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rover Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROVR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rover Group by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,957,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,160,000 after acquiring an additional 680,084 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Rover Group by 7.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,681,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,976,000 after purchasing an additional 388,655 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Rover Group by 7.3% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,215,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,651,000 after purchasing an additional 354,161 shares during the period. Pertento Partners LLP grew its position in Rover Group by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pertento Partners LLP now owns 3,763,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,481,000 after buying an additional 138,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Rover Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,920,000. Institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

About Rover Group

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

