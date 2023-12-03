Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Acquired by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) by 65.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,418 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its stake in Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 3,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in Royal Bank of Canada by 0.5% in the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 28,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,701,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.7% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 18,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RY opened at $91.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.79 and a 200-day moving average of $90.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $77.90 and a 12-month high of $104.72.

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.0155 per share. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.09%.

RY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Royal Bank of Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.67.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

