Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Rubicon Technology Stock Up 8.3 %

Shares of RBCN stock opened at $0.65 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.23. Rubicon Technology has a 1-year low of $0.52 and a 1-year high of $2.34.

Get Rubicon Technology alerts:

Rubicon Technology Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rubicon Technology Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rubicon Technology stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rubicon Technology, Inc. ( NASDAQ:RBCN Free Report ) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 21,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.87% of Rubicon Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

(Get Free Report)

Rubicon Technology, Inc provides monocrystalline sapphire for applications in optical and industrial systems in North America, Asia, and internationally. The company offers optical and industrial sapphire products in various shapes and sizes, including sheets, rods, tubes, core, ingots, and prisms for a range of end markets comprising defense and aerospace, specialty lighting, instrumentation, sensors and detectors, semiconductor process equipment, electronic substrates, medical, and laser applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.