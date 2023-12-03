RWS (LON:RWS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $241.56

Shares of RWS Holdings plc (LON:RWS – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 241.56 ($3.05) and traded as high as GBX 247.29 ($3.12). RWS shares last traded at GBX 245.60 ($3.10), with a volume of 788,584 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RWS shares. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of RWS in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 380 ($4.80) price objective on shares of RWS in a report on Monday, October 30th.
RWS Stock Up 1.3 %
RWS Company Profile
RWS Holdings plc provides technology-enabled language, content management, and intellectual property (IP) services. It operates through four segments: Language Services, Regulated Industries, IP Services, and Language and Content Technology. The Language Services segment provides language services and helps clients to create, translate, and deliver content in approximately 250 languages.
