Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 850,400 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the October 31st total of 1,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 375,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Ryder System Price Performance

R stock traded up $1.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 532,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 261,658. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.70 and a 200 day moving average of $95.24. Ryder System has a fifty-two week low of $76.15 and a fifty-two week high of $108.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get Ryder System alerts:

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.87%.

R has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Ryder System

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Ryder System news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total value of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas M. Havens sold 6,240 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.57, for a total transaction of $664,996.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,143,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,240 shares of company stock valued at $2,737,387 over the last 90 days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryder System

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth about $261,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Ryder System by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,031,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Ryder System by 117.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Ryder System by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,383,288 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $117,289,000 after acquiring an additional 24,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MQS Management LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System during the 1st quarter valued at about $314,000. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryder System Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryder System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryder System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.