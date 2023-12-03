Ryder System (NYSE:R) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Ryder System from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Wolfe Research downgraded Ryder System from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ryder System from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $107.17.

Shares of R stock opened at $108.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ryder System has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $108.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.38 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Ryder System had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.87%.

In related news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,864 shares in the company, valued at $2,547,959.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Cristina Gallo-Aquino sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.77, for a total transaction of $320,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,547,959.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. Fatovic sold 10,000 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $1,065,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,571,964.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,240 shares of company stock worth $2,737,387. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in R. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Ryder System by 1,051.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,551,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $272,889,000 after buying an additional 2,329,880 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ryder System by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 775,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 56,851 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ryder System by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,212 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System during the third quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, Invst LLC boosted its holdings in Ryder System by 3.0% in the third quarter. Invst LLC now owns 8,127 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

