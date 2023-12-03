SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 19 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444,979 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,082,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,755,904,000 after acquiring an additional 141,744 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in ServiceNow by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,071,786 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,745,763,000 after acquiring an additional 288,522 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,060,299 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,281,477,000 after acquiring an additional 126,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,702,485 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,074,319,000 after acquiring an additional 112,544 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ServiceNow stock opened at $690.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $141.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.48, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $597.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $573.58. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $353.62 and a 1 year high of $694.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 12.25%. As a group, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $665.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $704.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.43.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,589,749. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,383 shares of company stock worth $7,265,612. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

