SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.4% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 48,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Citigroup by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 4.8% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 1.4% in the second quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 16,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, X Square Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.8% in the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:C opened at $47.23 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.17 and a 12-month high of $53.23. The firm has a market cap of $90.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.92.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $20.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.27 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.60%.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 410,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.66.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

Further Reading

