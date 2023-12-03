SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 43.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,651 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 48.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,867 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its position in Medtronic by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on Medtronic from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.33.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $68.84 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a market cap of $106.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

