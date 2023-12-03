SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 115 Shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,587 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son were worth $538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 35.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 5,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 244.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. 70.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of JBSS opened at $94.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.49 and a 52 week high of $127.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $96.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.76. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.19.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $234.11 million for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 22.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

