SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 350 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,152 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SKX. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,901 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,413 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,534 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 87,839 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 22,464 shares in the last quarter. 80.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Skechers U.S.A.

In other news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.93 per share, for a total transaction of $244,657.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,922. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Skechers U.S.A. news, Director Katherine J. Blair purchased 4,900 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.93 per share, with a total value of $244,657.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $768,922. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164. Insiders own 24.79% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Trading Up 0.4 %

Skechers U.S.A. stock opened at $59.15 on Friday. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $40.25 and a one year high of $59.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Skechers U.S.A. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on SKX

Skechers U.S.A. Profile

(Free Report)

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.