SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 12,332 Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BATS:BAUG – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 1,391.0% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 406,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,650,000 after acquiring an additional 379,448 shares during the period. Acute Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth $13,119,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 121.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 337,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,642,000 after buying an additional 184,681 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August during the first quarter valued at $5,549,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August by 10.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 152,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,072,000 after buying an additional 14,570 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August Stock Performance

Shares of BATS BAUG opened at $34.92 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.46.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – August (BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.