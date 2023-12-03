SageView Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 137 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Salesforce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 350.0% in the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 354.8% in the second quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 191 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Salesforce from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.44.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,262,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.08, for a total value of $3,286,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,906,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,484,722,847.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 94,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $23,745,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,262,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 764,370 shares of company stock worth $165,344,853. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM stock opened at $260.00 on Friday. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.34 and a fifty-two week high of $263.43. The company has a market capitalization of $252.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.86, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $213.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

