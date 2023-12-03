SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $421,000 Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,179 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after buying an additional 625 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy Partners were worth $421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,188,292 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $162,284,000 after buying an additional 16,707 shares during the period. ClearBridge Investments Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.5% during the second quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 2,179,018 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $127,778,000 after buying an additional 691,952 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 16.1% in the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,171,055 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $128,092,000 after acquiring an additional 301,147 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 14.7% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,892,708 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $114,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,285 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy Partners to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered NextEra Energy Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $33.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.20.

NextEra Energy Partners Trading Up 7.9 %

Shares of NEP stock opened at $25.41 on Friday. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a twelve month low of $20.17 and a twelve month high of $80.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.92.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.16 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.8675 per share. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.66%. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 260.90%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

