SageView Advisory Group LLC Invests $593,000 in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $593,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Act Two Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,637,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 64,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 84.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,573,000. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:VGLT opened at $57.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.86 and a 200-day moving average of $58.95. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.1775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $2.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

